Intermap Technologies Corporation is a geospatial intelligence company that provides various geospatial solutions and analytics globally. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, geospatial data acquisition and production services, value-added data licensing, and software solutions and services. Its geospatial solutions are used in a range of applications, including location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems maps, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, outdoor advertising, and 3D visualization.