← Company Directory
Intermap Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Intermap Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Intermap Technologies Corporation is a geospatial intelligence company that provides various geospatial solutions and analytics globally. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, geospatial data acquisition and production services, value-added data licensing, and software solutions and services. Its geospatial solutions are used in a range of applications, including location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems maps, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, outdoor advertising, and 3D visualization.

    http://www.intermap.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    72
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Intermap Technologies

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources