← Company Directory
Interface
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Interface Salaries

Interface's salary ranges from $12,474 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Australia at the low-end to $67,335 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interface. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$64.9K
Hardware Engineer
$67.3K
Recruiter
$12.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Interface is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $67,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interface is $64,904.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Interface

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources