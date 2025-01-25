← Company Directory
InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at InterContinental Hotels Group ranges from SGD 65.5K to SGD 89.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InterContinental Hotels Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 71K - SGD 84.3K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 65.5KSGD 71KSGD 84.3KSGD 89.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at InterContinental Hotels Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at InterContinental Hotels Group in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 89,712. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InterContinental Hotels Group for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 65,528.

