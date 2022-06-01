← Company Directory
InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Salaries

InterContinental Hotels Group's salary ranges from $6,702 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Thailand at the low-end to $254,720 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InterContinental Hotels Group. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $162K
Accountant
$6.7K
Customer Service
$34.8K

Data Scientist
$144K
Marketing
$57.7K
Program Manager
$255K
Project Manager
$239K
Software Engineer
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InterContinental Hotels Group is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InterContinental Hotels Group is $144,275.

