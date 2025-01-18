← Company Directory
Intercom
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Dublin Area

Intercom Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at Intercom ranges from €69K per year for Product Engineer 1 to €140K per year for Senior Product Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €96.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intercom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
€69K
€67.8K
€1.1K
€0
Product Engineer 2
€83.2K
€74.3K
€8.1K
€834.6
Product Engineer 3
€103K
€92.3K
€10.2K
€0
Senior Product Engineer
€140K
€111K
€26.1K
€2.8K
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Intercom in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €161,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intercom for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Dublin Area is €95,267.

Other Resources