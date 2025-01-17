Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Intercom ranges from £102K per year for Product Engineer 3 to £146K per year for Senior Product Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £117K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intercom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Engineer 1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Engineer 2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Engineer 3
£102K
£88.6K
£12.2K
£1.5K
Senior Product Engineer
£146K
£114K
£27.6K
£5.2K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title