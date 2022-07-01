← Company Directory
Interapt
    • About

    At Interapt, we transform clients and empower humans through technology. We are an IT Services firm, with expertise in BPO, software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, diversity-equity-inclusion, and IT apprenticeship.We help the Fortune 2000 solve their tech talent problem, as well as their Diversity Equity & Inclusion problem by finding and upskilling the RIGHT talent typically overlooked by the tech community. POC, women, and veterans that have the aptitude - but not the opportunity - are the people we target and succeed with.

    interapt.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

