← Company Directory
IntelyCare
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IntelyCare Salaries

IntelyCare's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $197,010 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IntelyCare. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $127K
Data Science Manager
$197K
Data Scientist
$101K
Product Design Manager
$182K
Product Manager
$116K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IntelyCare is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IntelyCare is $126,522.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IntelyCare

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources