← Company Directory
Intellum
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Intellum Salaries

Intellum's salary ranges from $109,683 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Israel at the low-end to $180,900 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intellum. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$110K
Software Engineer
$181K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intellum is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intellum is $145,292.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intellum

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources