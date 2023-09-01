intelliHR Salaries

← Company Directory
intelliHR
intelliHR's salary ranges from $84,948 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $162,505 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of intelliHR. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$84.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
The highest paying role reported at intelliHR is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at intelliHR is $123,726.

