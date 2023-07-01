The company is focused on treating obesity as a medical disease rather than a lifestyle issue. They offer a platform called Evolve that allows care teams to deliver specialized obesity treatment, along with a care team called Flyte Medical for additional support. They provide tech-enabled tools, virtual care platforms, and personalized medical treatment approaches. They also offer expert metabolic health specialists for organizations that want to offer effective weight loss solutions. Their podcast, "Weight Matters," discusses the science, impacts, and urgency of tackling the obesity epidemic.