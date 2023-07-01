← Company Directory
Intellihealth
Top Insights
    • About

    The company is focused on treating obesity as a medical disease rather than a lifestyle issue. They offer a platform called Evolve that allows care teams to deliver specialized obesity treatment, along with a care team called Flyte Medical for additional support. They provide tech-enabled tools, virtual care platforms, and personalized medical treatment approaches. They also offer expert metabolic health specialists for organizations that want to offer effective weight loss solutions. Their podcast, "Weight Matters," discusses the science, impacts, and urgency of tackling the obesity epidemic.

    intellihealth.co
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    52
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

