Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Salaries

Intelligent Medical Objects's salary ranges from $82,159 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $304,470 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intelligent Medical Objects. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$82.2K
Product Design Manager
$304K
Product Manager
$180K
Software Engineer
$97K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intelligent Medical Objects is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $304,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intelligent Medical Objects is $138,251.

