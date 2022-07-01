← Company Directory
IntelliGenesis
IntelliGenesis Salaries

IntelliGenesis's salary ranges from $94,525 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $167,160 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IntelliGenesis. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
Median $126K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$167K
Software Engineer
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IntelliGenesis is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IntelliGenesis is $146,415.

