← Company Directory
IntelliBridge
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IntelliBridge Salaries

IntelliBridge's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $210,120 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IntelliBridge. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Human Resources
$210K
Information Technologist (IT)
$119K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IntelliBridge is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IntelliBridge is $130,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IntelliBridge

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources