Intelerad Medical Systems
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Intelerad Medical Systems Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Intelerad Medical Systems ranges from A$156K to A$213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intelerad Medical Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$168K - A$200K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
A$156KA$168KA$200KA$213K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Intelerad Medical Systems?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Intelerad Medical Systems sits at a yearly total compensation of A$212,939. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intelerad Medical Systems for the Information Technologist (IT) role is A$155,538.

Other Resources