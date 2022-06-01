← Company Directory
Intelerad Medical Systems
Intelerad Medical Systems Salaries

Intelerad Medical Systems's salary ranges from $64,259 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Canada at the low-end to $118,405 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intelerad Medical Systems. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $73.3K
Customer Service
$68.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$118K
Marketing Operations
$83.6K
Product Manager
$95K
UX Researcher
$64.3K
The highest paying role reported at Intelerad Medical Systems is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,405. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intelerad Medical Systems is $78,450.

