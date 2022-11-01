← Company Directory
Intelcom
Intelcom Salaries

Intelcom's salary ranges from $60,476 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $105,874 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intelcom. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$60.5K
Software Engineer
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intelcom is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $105,874. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intelcom is $103,270.

