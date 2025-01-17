← Company Directory
Integrant
Integrant Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Turkey at Integrant ranges from TRY 932K to TRY 1.36M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Integrant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 1.07M - TRY 1.22M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 932KTRY 1.07MTRY 1.22MTRY 1.36M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Integrant?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Integrant in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,357,304. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integrant for the Software Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 931,708.

