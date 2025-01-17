← Company Directory
Integrant
Integrant Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Egypt at Integrant ranges from EGP 1.23M to EGP 1.75M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Integrant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 1.39M - EGP 1.58M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 1.23MEGP 1.39MEGP 1.58MEGP 1.75M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Integrant?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Integrant in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 1,745,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integrant for the Project Manager role in Egypt is EGP 1,227,545.

