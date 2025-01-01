Integral builds technologies to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our first device is a miniaturized, implanted, deep-brain interface for severely affected patients. It will have unprecedented capabilities for recording and modulating neural activity and for monitoring patients’ symptoms. This device will dramatically advance our ability to treat brain disorders and to understand their biological causes. We will use this unique discovery platform to develop an expanding range of more effective treatments that will ultimately be accessible to everyone. We prioritize ambitious engineering, speed, and patients' needs.