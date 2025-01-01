← Company Directory
Integral Neurotechnologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Integral Neurotechnologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Integral builds technologies to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our first device is a miniaturized, implanted, deep-brain interface for severely affected patients. It will have unprecedented capabilities for recording and modulating neural activity and for monitoring patients’ symptoms. This device will dramatically advance our ability to treat brain disorders and to understand their biological causes. We will use this unique discovery platform to develop an expanding range of more effective treatments that will ultimately be accessible to everyone. We prioritize ambitious engineering, speed, and patients' needs.

    https://integralneuro.com
    Website
    2024
    Year Founded
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Integral Neurotechnologies

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Coinbase
    • Dropbox
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources