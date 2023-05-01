Integer Holdings Corporation is a medical device outsource manufacturer that operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. The company offers a wide range of products for various medical procedures, including interventional cardiology, neurovascular, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, neuromodulation products, and orthopedic products. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems for various markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.