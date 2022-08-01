← Company Directory
InTech Aerospace
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about InTech Aerospace that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    For over 30 years, InTech Aerospace has been a provider of superior interior MRO services. Predecessor operations represent a rich history as InTech evolved over the years. The company was originally founded as Aerospace Interiors, Inc. in the late 1980s as a provider of leather interiors supporting a fast-growing upstart airline and other airline clients. After being later purchased by an aerospace conglomerate in the mid-1990s, the company was reconstituted by a well-known airlines entrepreneur as InTech Interiors, with many of the original core leadership and technical experts re-joining the firm's rebirth

    intechaero.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for InTech Aerospace

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources