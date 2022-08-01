For over 30 years, InTech Aerospace has been a provider of superior interior MRO services. Predecessor operations represent a rich history as InTech evolved over the years. The company was originally founded as Aerospace Interiors, Inc. in the late 1980s as a provider of leather interiors supporting a fast-growing upstart airline and other airline clients. After being later purchased by an aerospace conglomerate in the mid-1990s, the company was reconstituted by a well-known airlines entrepreneur as InTech Interiors, with many of the original core leadership and technical experts re-joining the firm's rebirth