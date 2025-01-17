← Company Directory
Intact Financial Corporation
The average Business Operations total compensation at Intact Financial Corporation ranges from CA$89.8K to CA$131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intact Financial Corporation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$103K - CA$118K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$89.8KCA$103KCA$118KCA$131K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Intact Financial Corporation?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at Intact Financial Corporation sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$130,814. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intact Financial Corporation for the Business Operations role is CA$89,796.

Other Resources