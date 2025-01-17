← Company Directory
Insurance Supermarket
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Insurance Supermarket Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Jamaica at Insurance Supermarket ranges from JMD 260K to JMD 370K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Insurance Supermarket's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

JMD 295K - JMD 335K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
JMD 260KJMD 295KJMD 335KJMD 370K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Insurance Supermarket to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve JMD 4.7M+ (sometimes JMD 47.01M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Insurance Supermarket?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Insurance Supermarket in Jamaica sits at a yearly total compensation of JMD 369,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insurance Supermarket for the Customer Service role in Jamaica is JMD 260,129.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Insurance Supermarket

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources