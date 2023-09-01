← Company Directory
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Salaries

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia's salary ranges from $55,961 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in Canada at the low-end to $100,500 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $58.2K
Business Analyst
$101K
Copywriter
$56K
Data Scientist
$70.4K
Product Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is $70,350.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Insurance Corporation of British Columbia

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources