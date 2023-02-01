← Company Directory
Insurance Auto Auctions
Insurance Auto Auctions Salaries

Insurance Auto Auctions's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $153,765 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insurance Auto Auctions. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Information Technologist (IT)
$63.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$154K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insurance Auto Auctions is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,765. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insurance Auto Auctions is $120,000.

