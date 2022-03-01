← Company Directory
Insulet
Insulet Salaries

Insulet's salary ranges from $37,192 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $182,240 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insulet. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $81K
Biomedical Engineer
$84.5K
Customer Service
$37.2K
Marketing
$156K
Product Manager
$182K
Software Engineering Manager
$95.1K
UX Researcher
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insulet is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insulet is $102,752.

