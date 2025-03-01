All Project Manager Salaries
The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation ranges from $86.2K to $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!