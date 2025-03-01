← Company Directory
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation ranges from $77.3K to $106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$83.7K - $99.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$77.3K$83.7K$99.4K$106K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

What are the career levels at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $105,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation for the Product Manager role in United States is $77,280.

