Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation ranges from $61.2K to $87.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation $70.1K - $82K United States Common Range Possible Range $61.2K $70.1K $82K $87.3K Common Range Possible Range

