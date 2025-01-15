← Company Directory
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Salaries

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's salary ranges from $76,072 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $126,365 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$76.1K
Data Scientist
$84.4K
Product Manager
$91.5K
Project Manager
$103K
Software Engineer
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $126,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is $91,540.

