Institute for Defense Analyses
Institute for Defense Analyses Salaries

Institute for Defense Analyses's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $150,750 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Institute for Defense Analyses. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Administrative Assistant
$65.3K
Data Scientist
$151K
Project Manager
$80.4K
The highest paying role reported at Institute for Defense Analyses is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Institute for Defense Analyses is $80,400.

