Installed Building Products
    Installed Building Products installs insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving, mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. They offer a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 210 branch locations.

    http://www.installedbuildingproducts.com
    1977
    9,500
    $1B-$10B
