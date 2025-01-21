← Company Directory
Instacart
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Instacart Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Instacart ranges from $216K per year for L3 to $461K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Engineer(Entry Level)
$216K
$142K
$73.6K
$0
L4
Engineer 2
$302K
$163K
$135K
$4K
L5
Senior Engineer
$355K
$192K
$153K
$9.9K
L6
Senior Engineer 2
$461K
$227K
$233K
$1.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Instacart in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $506,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $350,000.

