Instacart Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Instacart ranges from CA$177K per year for L3 to CA$342K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$258K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Engineer (Entry Level) CA$177K CA$142K CA$35.3K CA$0 L4 Engineer 2 CA$262K CA$163K CA$95.3K CA$3.1K L5 Senior Engineer CA$349K CA$191K CA$154K CA$3.1K L6 Senior Engineer 2 CA$342K CA$215K CA$120K CA$7K View 3 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st -year ( 50.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Instacart ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.