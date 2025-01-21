Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Instacart ranges from CA$177K per year for L3 to CA$352K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$258K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
CA$177K
CA$142K
CA$35.3K
CA$0
L4
CA$262K
CA$163K
CA$95.3K
CA$3.1K
L5
CA$350K
CA$191K
CA$155K
CA$2.9K
L6
CA$352K
CA$215K
CA$131K
CA$6.5K
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)