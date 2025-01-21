← Company Directory
Instacart
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Instacart ranges from CA$167K per year for L3 to CA$417K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$254K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$167K
CA$133K
CA$34.4K
CA$0
L4
Engineer 2
CA$240K
CA$156K
CA$83.4K
CA$0
L5
Senior Engineer
CA$329K
CA$194K
CA$135K
CA$0
L6
Senior Engineer 2
CA$417K
CA$224K
CA$191K
CA$1.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Instacart in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$416,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$241,190.

