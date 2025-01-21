Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Instacart ranges from CA$167K per year for L3 to CA$400K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$254K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
CA$167K
CA$133K
CA$34.4K
CA$0
L4
CA$233K
CA$156K
CA$76.5K
CA$0
L5
CA$329K
CA$194K
CA$135K
CA$0
L6
CA$400K
CA$223K
CA$176K
CA$1.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)