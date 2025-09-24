Company Directory
Instacart
Instacart Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in United States at Instacart ranges from $83K to $118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

$94K - $107K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$83K$94K$107K$118K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Instacart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $118,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Management Consultant role in United States is $83,000.

