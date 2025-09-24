Company Directory
Instacart
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Instacart Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in United States at Instacart ranges from $163K per year for L4 to $251K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$163K
$147K
$16.7K
$0
L5
$251K
$181K
$70K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Instacart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Data Analyst role in United States is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Instacart

Related Companies

  • Cruise
  • CloudKitchens
  • Seesaw
  • Gemini
  • Patreon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources