Company Directory
Instacart
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Instacart Business Operations Manager Salaries

Business Operations Manager compensation at Instacart totals $210K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

$193K - $219K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$170K$193K$219K$242K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$210K
$158K
$52K
$0
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Instacart sits at a yearly total compensation of $241,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Business Operations Manager role is $170,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Instacart

Related Companies

  • Cruise
  • CloudKitchens
  • Seesaw
  • Gemini
  • Patreon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources