← Company Directory
Instabug
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Instabug Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Egypt package at Instabug totals EGP 583K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instabug's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Instabug
Software Engineer
Cairo, QH, Egypt
Total per year
EGP 583K
Level
L2
Base
EGP 583K
Stock (/yr)
EGP 0
Bonus
EGP 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Instabug?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Instabug in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 1,232,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instabug for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 591,588.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Instabug

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources