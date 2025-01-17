← Company Directory
Instabug
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Instabug Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Instabug ranges from EGP 1.01M to EGP 1.37M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instabug's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 1.08M - EGP 1.3M
Egypt
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 1.01MEGP 1.08MEGP 1.3MEGP 1.37M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Cybersecurity Analyst submissions at Instabug to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Instabug?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Instabug sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 1,372,484. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instabug for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is EGP 1,005,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Instabug

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources