Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Instabase ranges from $195K per year for IE-03 to $249K per year for IE-05. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Instabase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IE-03
$195K
$141K
$39.5K
$14.7K
IE-04
$221K
$165K
$31.5K
$24.3K
IE-05
$249K
$209K
$19.8K
$20.5K
IE-06
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Instabase, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Instabase, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
