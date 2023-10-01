← Company Directory
Inspirit AI
Inspirit AI Salaries

Inspirit AI's salary ranges from $104,520 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $124,176 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inspirit AI. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$105K
Product Manager
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inspirit AI is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inspirit AI is $114,348.

