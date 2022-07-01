← Company Directory
Inspire
Inspire Salaries

Inspire's salary ranges from $7,960 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Jordan at the low-end to $18,546 for a Business Analyst in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inspire. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$18.5K
Software Engineer
$8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inspire is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $18,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inspire is $13,253.

