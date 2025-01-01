← Company Directory
Inspiration Commerce Group
    • About

    ICG is a global holding company focused on buying & building digital properties that power frictionless online shopping experiences.Our portfolio includes leading affiliate marketing platforms like Stylight and MyBestBrands. Retailers and e-commerce brands typically allocate ad spend across numerous channels, with Meta and Google dominating the landscape. ICG aims to disrupt this space by acquiring and then growing smaller, higher-potential platforms, offering retailers a powerful alternative for growth.

    https://inspo.group
    Website
    2024
    Year Founded
    7
    # of Employees

