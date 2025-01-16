← Company Directory
Inspirage
Inspirage Salaries

Inspirage's salary ranges from $173,363 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $201,000 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inspirage. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Program Manager
$173K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inspirage is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inspirage is $187,181.

