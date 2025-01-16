← Company Directory
Inspira
Inspira Salaries

Inspira's salary ranges from $12,655 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Serbia at the low-end to $14,217 for a Software Engineer in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inspira. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$12.7K
Software Engineer
$14.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inspira is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $14,217. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inspira is $13,436.

