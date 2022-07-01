← Company Directory
Inspectorio
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Inspectorio that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Inspectorio’s cloud-based SaaS solution helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality, compliance, and production tracking programs. Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable, and transparent supply chain. Today, Inspectorio is used by over 7,000 customers, including some of the largest brands and retailers in the world.Inspectorio gives brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers the tools to predict areas of high risk and automate risk-based interventions across the supply chain. With Inspectorio you can:- Digitize, standardize, and automate supply chain activities- Optimize supplier performance management operations- Implement continuous improvement programs- Allocate resources for performance optimization

    http://www.inspectorio.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Inspectorio

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources